A-B U.S. Depressed Shipments, Depletions Trends Deepen in Q3

Dear Client: As with the prior quarter, in Q3, Anheuser-Busch InBev saw "global momentum" that was offset by U.S. performance. Indeed, U.S. shipments and depletions declines deepened since last quarter. In the U.S., A-B's Q3 shipments declined by 17.6% and depletions dropped 16.6%, which were a couple points below Q2 marks of -15% and -14%,