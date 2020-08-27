Dear Client: BBD has learned that Anheuser-Busch is striking a "strategic partnership" with indie whisky peddler Sazerac Company, who owns Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. (Mind-bogglingly, Fireball is the fourth-largest spirits brand -- and yet, it's up around 19% in value and volume the 52 weeks through August in IRI.) It's all part of A-B's intent to … Continue reading "A-B Strikes Partnership with Sazerac for New Fireball and SoCo FMBs"