Dear Client: Today Anheuser-Busch announced some key new appointments as well as tweaks to its commercial structure. New A-B CEO, Brendan Whitworth, says that "the new commercial structure we are announcing today, along with key leadership changes, will make us better partners to our wholesalers and retailers, ultimately accelerating our momentum in the U.S.” Key … Continue reading "A-B Announces New Chief Commercial Officer Post, as well as a New Sales Chief and CMO"