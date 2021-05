Dear Client: Is Modelo Especial poised to pass Michelob Ultra as the #2 beer in off-premise this year? It sure looks like a possibility. MODELO BIGGER THAN MICH ULTRA IN LATEST FOUR WEEKS. In fact, Modelo Especial actually brought in more dollars than Mich Ultra in the latest four weeks in IRI’s multi-outlet and convenience … Continue reading "Will There Be a New #2 Brand in Off-Premise This Year?"