Dear Client: CBD broke news yesterday morning that Deschutes and Montucky Cold Snacks would leave wine, spirits and beer wholesaler Breakthru in the Wisconsin market, for the local blue-silver distributor coalition, Wisconsin Beverage Network. Local craft brand, Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company, also confirmed to BBD a move to Wisconsin Beverage Network; and sources … Continue reading "Where Will Breakthru Beer Go in Wisconsin?"