Dear Client: Yesterday we covered the latest "Made to Chill" spot, which dubs Coors Light as the "Official Beer of Skipping Cuffing Season," for those who'd rather curl up on their sofas with a dog and a beer than hook up to stay warm. The spot debuted during the Grammys, with a pooch-friendly adoption promotion … Continue reading "What to Expect from “Made to Chill” This Year"