Dear Client: The hard seltzer wars continue to heat up. A few weeks ago, we reported on an A-B memo to wholesalers regarding the launch of Natty Light Seltzers from Ricardo Marques, A-B's Group VP Marketing, Core & Value Brands, that claimed there were "26 IRI Geos (State/City) where Natty Seltzer ROS is outpacing Truly!" … Continue reading "Was A-B Being Truly True About Natty Seltzer Numbers?"