Dear Client: The seltzer wars are already heating up (again), and we’re not even out of chilly January. Boston Beer founder Jim Koch said at our Beer Summit last week that early reads on new Truly Iced Tea are already outpacing trends from their Truly Lemonade launch (which is now around 10 share of seltzer). … Continue reading "Ultras and Teas and Lemonades, Oh My: Seltzer Wars Heating Up"