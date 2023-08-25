TTB Reiterates Health Claims Rules in Bev Alc Advertising
Dear Client: As the TTB continues to review public comments submitted by bev alc industry members this summer, it wants industry members to heed the current laws already on the books. Recall that the agency is in the thick of a proposed rulemaking process to potentially update trade practice regulations. Specifically, the agency highlighted its … Continue reading "TTB Reiterates Health Claims Rules in Bev Alc Advertising"
You are unauthorized to view this page.