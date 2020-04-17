Trump Offers Phased Guidelines to Reopen Bars and Restaurants
Dear Client: While the reopening of the on-premise -- nay, The Country -- is still largely theoretical, at least now we have a faint blueprint. President Trump used his ongoing evening press conference stage last night to articulate a plan to reopen the country. There are no hard and fast start dates, and directives are … Continue reading "Trump Offers Phased Guidelines to Reopen Bars and Restaurants"
You are unauthorized to view this page.