Dear Client: As we reported yesterday, Boston Beer Co. is reformulating their 13 Truly Hard Seltzer flavors, to be more “crisp” and “refreshing.” The other headline: They’re also rolling out Truly Lemonade Hard Seltzer flavors early next year. But back to that reformulation: The retooled Truly has a stronger flavor, with a more “fruit-forward” aroma … Continue reading "Truly to Reformulate"