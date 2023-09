Dear Client: Earlier this week, we got Tilray’s U.S. beer chief, Ty Gilmore, on Beernet Radio to share how they're “digesting” the deal to buy half a million barrels worth of A-B craft, making the cannabis giant a top five U.S. craft supplier overnight. One thing seems certain: you can expect a lot of Tilray’s … Continue reading "Tilray’s Big Deal, Two Months Later"