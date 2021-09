Dear Client: A MUCH LIGHTER, QUIETER CBC. At 7,000 attendees – many of them seemingly vendors – and the second day’s keynote speaker Richard Montañez calling in remotely due to COVID exposure, this pandemic-time Craft Brewers Conference was much lighter, and different, than usual. (As a reference, the event saw 14,000 attendees in 2018.) The … Continue reading "Three Takeaways from this Year’s CBC"