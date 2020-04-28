Dear Client: Amid all of our coverage of various keg returns programs from many of the largest brewers, many have weighed in. Some distributors believe that covering 50% or even 70% of the FOB cost of kegs isn’t fair, because a brewer has already been paid for that keg. But many brewers (and some distributors) … Continue reading "This Industry Vet Believes Big Brewers Should Offer 100% Credit for Kegs: Here’s Why"