The Big Theme These Days: Incrementality

“For us, it’s all about the portfolio” and “incrementality”, says A-B sales chief and former Marine and CIA agent Brendan Whitworth. Indeed, Brendan echoed those sentiments several times during his presentation last week at the Beer Insights Conference, a theme that recurred in others’ presos as well.



And to what purpose? Brendan stressed that A-B’s main prerogative is to bring in new drinkers to the beer category.



“The definition of incrementality is wide open,” laments Brendan. But for A-B, it means bringing new drinkers not just to A-B’s brands, but to the beer category as a whole, because otherwise you’re just trading volume around. His broader definition of incrementality, he says, also completely changes the conversation they can have with retailers. “[W]hen you approach them and talk about how you’re expanding their category and bringing in new consumers, that a whole different type of conversation. And that’s the conversation we are having with our retailers.”



How to get category incrementally? Moving people up the price chain to more premium offerings is one way, but innovation plays a big role. Brendan says A-B had over 50% of the industry’s innovation volume in 2018, up from 10% the year before.



Surprisingly, Michelob Ultra Pure Gold brings in 10% more new drinkers to beer. Natural Light’s line extension Naturdays was “a bit of a surprise to us” as it’s bringing in 15 – 20% of its volume from people who previously were not drinking beer. “For us, it’s about playing the portfolio,” he repeated. While “we believe in premiumization, it’s about the entire category.”



Another insight that surprised us: Brendan and A-B are looking at increasing beer’s visibility in brick-and-mortar stores as other consumer categories flee stores as consumers prefer to buy them online, (think bulky but light products products like paper towels and diapers, or personal care items like razors and makeup). “Beer is stickier”, says Brandon, meaning it’s not moving to Amazon as quickly as other categories. Because “retailers can’t shrink their walls and pay less rent,” beer has an opportunity to fill the space. And not just shoving beer in there, but with coming up with in-store educational opportunities. “Beer as a category, our presentation is very sub-par,” he said, citing a Kantar survey showing A-B as the only beer company in the top 20 of CPG companies.



Another surprise: “We don’t make assumptions about consumers.” Mich Ultra Pure Gold has “some of its best performance in Texas in the Rio Grande Valley,” an area that has much higher Hispanic population (93%) and a much lower median income ($32k/yr) than the national average.



MILLERCOORS’ MICHELLE ST. JACQUES ON BEING FAST, MESSY AND AWESOME



In her debut speaking engagement since taking over the chief marketing role at MillerCoors 90 days ago, an energetic and youthful Michelle St. Jacques also stressed the importance of incrementality at the Insights Conference, and that means “ruthlessly focusing on recruiting new drinkers, especially younger, legal age ones.” It also means being “fast, messy, and awesome.”



So what is MC up to with incrementality? They launched their Cape Line FMBs, which is targeted to young women, and it pulls a big 60% of its volume from outside the category. Other new entrants designed to pull from outside beer from MC are MOVO wine spritzers and their hard cold brew coffee [see BBD 04-13-2019], St. Archer Gold, and two new flavors of Arnold Palmer Spiked. She likes “brands that people want to hang with.” And that doesn’t just mean big production TV ads, since only 30% of consumers can remember the ad’s theme, and only 12% remember the ad’s brand.



So how is MillerCoors being “fast, messy, and awesome”? Michelle gave a few examples:



Blue Moon Lunar Lander Keg. When Jeff Bezos unexpectedly revealed that his Blue Origion’s “Blue Moon Lunar Lander”, Michelle and her team sprang into action to capitalize on the Blue Moon name within hours on social media, and coming up with the idea of a special edition Blue Moon Lunar Lander keg, to be launched to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo landing in June. “Now we have to figure out how to make it,” she laughed. Clever response to Corngate. Within weeks of A-B’s #corngate Super Bowl ad (which was her first day on the job), MillerCoors and their agency wrote, produced, and aired the response ad showing the Bud Light knight actor drinking a Miller Lite on set [see BBD 03-21-2019].

BIG CHALLENGE. But while Miller Lite has had 18 consecutive quarters of segment share growth, Coors Light hasn’t fared so well, and that’s her main priority. What they’ve done with Miller Lite — getting back to its original core messaging — they will also do with Coors Light — back to cold, Rocky Mountain refreshment, etc. “The opportunity is huge,” she says.



BBD spoke to several MC distributors after her presentation and all of them gave her high marks. Words like, “refreshing,” “energetic”, “what we need” were thrown around. Can she grow two big brands in the same segment? Stay tuned.



SPEAKING OF INCREMENTALITY ….. ENTER THE UNICORN



What we are coining the industry unicorn, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co. continues is outsized growth rate, with nearly all of White Claw’s growth almost all incremental to FMBs and with 35% coming from wine and spirits, and yes 25% coming from light beer, according to Mike’s chief Phil Rosse and chief marketer Sanjiv Gajiwala at the conference. Ando with only 3.6% household penetration, there’s plenty of runway left. After all, vodka sodas sell the equivalent of 300 million beer cases (!), says Sanjiv (and as we’ve noted several times, most of those are Tito’s).



Will they be able to make enough this summer? Says Phil, “We haven’t had out of stocks at all” and that they’ve planned for huge growth. “We are an opportunistic organization,” says Phil.

“The germ of most of the really good ideas come from distributors.” -Tom Long, former MillerCoors chief

