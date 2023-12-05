Dear Client: In the post Farm Bill era, the beer industry shouldn’t ignore hemp-derived THC beverages. In recent months, we've covered reports that hemp-derived cannabinoid products rivaled craft beer sales in 2022, at roughly $28.4 billion. Perhaps even more notably, well-known retailers like Total Wine and Cub Foods are tiptoeing into the THC beverage market … Continue reading "THC Beverages Building Steadily in Minnesota, says Hohenstein’s"