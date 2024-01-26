Dear Client: Contract negotiations between the Teamsters and Anheuser-Busch resumed yesterday in D.C., and talks didn’t seem to last long, at least according to the Teamster’s telling of events. The organization put out a release yesterday, effectively saying the short and “stern” meeting went something like this: Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien enters the … Continue reading "Teamsters Keep it Short and “Stern” in Latest Meeting with A-B"