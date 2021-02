Dear Client: Before we get to our regularly scheduled content, here is an important announcement from the Publisher: LAST CALL: ONLY A FEW DAYS LEFT TO CONTRIBUTE TO DISTRIBUTOR COVID FUND First of all, it's hard to believe we've already raised $110k (over $150k in pledged funds) for employees of beverage distributors whose families have … Continue reading "Suzie’s Secures TRO from A-B"