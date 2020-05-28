Dear Client: New Constellation CFO Garth Hankinson took the virtual stage at RBC's Consumer Conference to share their latest COVID-time trends. He dropped some beer results bombs: They expect their Q1 depletions to be up low-to-mid single digits, but shipments to be down that much, due to production constraints in Mexico. Then, Garth all but … Continue reading "STZ Says Shipments Will Be Down Low-Mid Single Digits, Promises “Select Outages” for Summer"
You are unauthorized to view this page.
Download the app via the Apple App Store with this icon or search for it on the Google Play Store.
© Beer Business Daily 2019