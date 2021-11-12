Dear Client: Those of you who aren't listening to Beernet Radio, you're missin' out. This week we had Brian "BK" Krueger, Vice President/Business Development & Portfolio Strategy and Dave Williams, Vice President/ Analytics & Insights, of Bump Williams Consulting to talk about everything from the rise of single serves (especially 19.2 oz cans) to what's … Continue reading "Singles Feeding the Occasion-Based Drinking Frenzy"