Dear Client: Truly Hard Seltzer is trying to build a megabrand, with a megastar: Boston Beer is announcing a two-year deal between Dua Lipa and Truly, to launch the brand’s new “No One is Just One Flavor” campaign. The platform “celebrates” the many flavors (27, and counting) of Truly and how they appeal to “the … Continue reading "Shooting for Megabrand Status, Truly Brings on a Megastar: Dua Lipa"