Reyes Holdings inked a deal this morning to sell Reinhart Foodservice to Virginia-based Performance Food Group for a cool $2 billion. The transaction will reportedly be an "all cash deal," per Wall Street Journal, and is expected to close by year-end. BBD spoke with Duke Reyes who told us that Reinhart "is a …