Dear Client: Reyes’ new subsidiary in Northern California, Golden Brands, is out making moves. News came in today that Golden Brands has entered into a deal to “acquire certain distribution rights” of Saccani Distributing Company in Sacramento, California. The acquisition, which is set to close on May 15, 2020, is expected to add around 1.5 … Continue reading "Reyes Grows in NorCal Through Saccani Acquisition"