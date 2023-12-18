Dear Client: Minute Maid Spiked Flavored Wine Cocktails: The name says it all. It’s the latest beverage alcohol play from Coca-Cola’s Red Tree Beverages (whose president, Jenny Dowdy, will speak at our Summit in just a couple of weeks, alongside Dan White). In early 2024, Red Tree will launch the new 1.5L, 13.9% ABV multi-serve … Continue reading "Red Tree Beverages to Take Minute Maid Spiked Flavored Wine Cocktails National Next Spring"