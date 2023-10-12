Dear Client: The proposed sale of Massachusetts beer distributor Quality Beverage to top New England wine and spirits wholesaler Martignetti was expected to close this summer [see BBD 04-05-2023]. But, as detailed in a contract lawsuit filed against Constellation (one of Quality’s biggest suppliers) this week, we now know why the deal hasn’t closed: Constellation … Continue reading "Quality Beverage Sues Constellation for Holding Up Sale to Martignetti"