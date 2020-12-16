Dear Client: The problem with arbitration is that it can sometimes lack “teeth.” That’s why we’re still here grokking the Pepsi/VPX suit(s), even though PepsiCo says arbitration has already gone their way. Recall, PepsiCo says it has already won an interim ruling from the arbitrator, which ordered Bang to “stop breaching the parties’ distribution agreement … Continue reading "PepsiCo Asks Courts to Bite Down on Bang"