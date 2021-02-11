Dear Client: Tsingtao, the largest selling Chinese beer in the U.S., has found a new stateside importer in Paulaner USA. The brand, which has been imported by Pabst for the past six years, will officially join the Paulaner USA portfolio on April 2. Pabst notified its distributors yesterday of the coming change, stating that it … Continue reading "Paulaner USA Taking Over Tsingtao Import Rights from Pabst"