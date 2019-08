Dear Client: We finally got Pabst general manager, Matt Bruhn, on the horn to talk about Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee. It's been in market just about four weeks now, and they're already out of the stuff. They've got to ensure they can scale their manufacturing process of the malt beverage with coffee and milk … Continue reading "Pabst Testing 8% “Stronger Seltzer” in 5 Markets"