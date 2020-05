Dear Client: Yesterday, Pabst's Centralized Sales Team sent notice to distributors of several launches, including Pabst Hard Peach Tea, Pabst Hard Cold Brew, and New Holland Lightpoint. PABST HARD PEACH TEA, at 4% ABV and 100 calories, seems one of the biggest bets. Available now (or imminently), it seeks to fill the white space of … Continue reading "Pabst Launching Slew of Better-For-You Brands"