Dear Client: Per an 8-K filed today, Pabst is exercising its option to purchase Molson Coors’s Irwindale, California brewery, "including plant equipment and machinery and the underlying land." The deal is expected to close in Q4 of this year, "subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions." Recall, it was early January of this … Continue reading "Pabst Exercises Option to Buy Irwindale"