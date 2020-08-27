Dear Client: Earlier this week we wrote that Nude, Western Canada's best selling seltzer brand, was set to roll out across America after having seeded some U.S. markets quietly in the first half. The company shared its heavy-hitter distributor lineup with BBD, including Columbia, Sheehan, Reyes, Breakthru and more. We talked with CEO Julius Makarewicz … Continue reading "Nude Wants To Be the No. 3 U.S. Seltzer Player"