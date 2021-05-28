Dear Client: While virtually every other major supplier is having supply issues with can packages (see BBD 05-26-2021), A-B is now reportedly having trouble keeping up with glass packages, according to sources, as one of their main glass suppliers, Ardagh Group, has had their computer network hacked. (You may recall that A-B sold their Longhorn … Continue reading "Not Again: CyberAttack Pain in the Glass for A-B"