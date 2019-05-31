NFL, Beer, and Players: A Much Needed Reboot

Dear Client:



The NFL has decided to follow suit with the NBA and MLB and soften up its alcohol ad policies.



As you may know, the NBA and MLB have both recently done away with its ban on active players linking up with beer companies. Hence the recent partnerships we’ve reported on with Yuengling and Phillies’ ace Aaron Nola, or Boulevard teaming up with Royals’ second baseman Whit Merrifield, and Budweiser’s viral spot featuring Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade.



Now, the NFL has decided it too should join in on the fun and allow official beer sponsors of its teams to use images of their players in marketing for the first time ever, reports Ad Age.



That ain’t all. The NFL is also loosening its restrictions with spirits too.



Liquor companies aren’t allowed to use active players in marketing, like beer can now do, but NFL “teams will be permitted to form partnerships with makers of distilled spirits that allow the brands to bill themselves as the ‘official’ product” for the teams, per Morning Consult report. Plus, spirits are now “able to use team logos on its materials, including primary and secondary packaging,” says the paper. It’s a similar deal for wine too, per reports.



That’s a pretty sweet snag for spirits, considering they weren’t even allowed to run ads of any kind during NFL games until a couple years ago.



So the NFL’s updated policy, which is expected to begin in 2019, is not just a win for beer.



Still, the brewer that has its paws all over the NFL, Anheuser-Busch, is understandably excited at the opportunities from this week’s announcement.



“With the NFL’s recent announcement, we now have rights to partner with active players in the three biggest leagues in the U.S.,” A-B CMO Marcel Marcondes said in a statement to Ad Age. “Through these agreements A-B brands have the opportunity to connect with fans in new ways and to not just highlight these players as great athletes, but more importantly, as great people. This is a win for fans, the league and its players as well as the sponsors.”



So what are breweries like A-B and MillerCoors, which also holds sponsorships with NFL clubs, now allowed to do with NFL players?



Well, first and foremost, any player they pick to be in an ad, must be on a team that they’re the official sponsor for. So that would seem to make these official team sponsorships that much more expensive.

Then if breweries want to use more than one player in an ad, they must use a minimum of six from the squad.

Plus, “players in ads must be in uniform, not street clothes, and they cannot make direct product endorsements,” a source familiar with the updated policy told Ad Age.

And, of course, the breweries wishing to get in on the action, are still beholden to TTB regulations, and are barred from making any claims that suggest the “consumption of the alcoholic beverage will enhance athletic prowess, performance at athletic activities or events, health or conditioning.”

What do the players get out of it? They’ll reportedly “be paid a group licensing fee if they’re featured with others, and players pictured alone will get their own deal,” according to Morning Consult. Sources tell the paper that the new policy is a “multi-year test that will be re-evaluated annually.”



OUR TAKE. NFL team sponsorships by beer companies never made sense to me: “We are going to pay millions so we can put the team’s logo on our POS.” Well whoop-de-doo. This new deal is huge if you sponsor a team, because now you can cut deals with their popular players, which is 1000% times more effective than a team shield on a display card.



Also, this is the latest example of the NFL playing “catch up”, particularly with the NBA which has been more aggressive in being inventive with sponsorships and allowing players more leeway in making money outside of playing the game. With the challenges the NFL has experienced the past few seasons, these changes are not surprising.



All in, it’s good for beer, because having players in the ads makes it a more personal brand experience.



A-B DONATES THOUSANDS OF CANS OF DRINKING WATER TO FIRE DEPARTMENTS AND FLOOD VICTIMS



Anheuser-Busch is delivering a lot of canned water around the country — about half a million cans — to different relief efforts this week.



In an expansion of its decades-old emergency drinking water program, the company pledged to deliver approximately 300,000 cans of emergency drinking water this week to 26 of the country’s volunteer fire departments, “to provide critical hydration to first responders in advance of wildfire season,” it said. But that’s only part of this effort, as A-B has committed to donating “one million cans of clean drinking water to support of volunteer fire departments in 2019.”



Earlier in the week, the company announced it would deliver more than 150,000 cans of emergency drinking water to support local communities in Missouri and Oklahoma who were recently impacted by devastating flooding.



The clean, safe drinking water will be delivered to Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partners, County Distributing in Sedalia, MO and A&B Distributors Inc. in Muskogee, OK, who will work alongside the American Red Cross to distribute the water locally to those in need, it said.



“These donations will be transported from Anheuser-Busch’s Cartersville, Georgia brewery, which alongside the company’s Fort Collins, CO brewery, periodically pauses beer production throughout the year to can drinking water to be ready to help communities in times of disaster,” per A-B.



——————————————



ED. NOTE ON EMAIL DELIVERY. Folks, when Microsoft makes major changes to the way your email service works, watch out. We’ve been battling this issue with those of you who use Microsoft Exchange as your email client for weeks, as they’ve been blocking our newsletters.



First, thank you for your patience. I believe we have finally gotten it resolved (see note from our vender below). But always remember, you can always access our newsletters on your phone or tablet from our free SchuPub app available on the Apple App and Google Play stores. And if you continue to have issues, ping jessica@beernet.com. Thank you.



Until Monday,



Harry, Jenn, and Jordan



“The incompetent with nothing to do can still make a mess of it.”

– Laurence J. Peter

———- Sell Day Calendar ———-

Today’s Sell Day: 23

Sell days this month: 23

Sell days this month last year: 23

This month ends on a: Fri.

This month last year ended on a: Thurs.

YTD sell days Over/Under: 0

