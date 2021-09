Dear Client: Just last week Molson Coors chief Gavin Hattersley told Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman that they’ll take Topo Chico Hard Seltzer nationally when they feel they “can meet the demand that’s out there.” Well here we are a week later and guess what? The company feels like they can meet the demand that’s out … Continue reading "Molson Coors Taking Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Nationwide"