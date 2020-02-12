Dear Client: It looks like things are getting sequentially better for Molson Coors Beverage Company. Today they reported depletions down 1.7% and shipments up 2.5% for the U.S. fourth quarter. That's a far better showing than their previous quarter results, where shipments were down 6.2%, and depletions down 3.9%. Although, they were facing some pretty … Continue reading "Molson Coors Q4 U.S. Depletions Only Down 1.7%"