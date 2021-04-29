Dear Client: Despite everything that imperiled their supply in the quarter -- from the freeze that temporarily shuttered the Fort Worth brewery, to the subsequent cyberattack -- Molson Coors' U.S. Q1 depletions and shipments trends weren't that far off prior quarter marks. U.S. depletions dropped 7.3% in the quarter, with domestic shipments down 9.5%, "driven … Continue reading "Molson Coors Q1: Not As Bad As You Might Think"