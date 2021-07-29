Dear Client: This morning, right before its earnings call, Molson Coors has just told its distributors that it is significantly pruning its portfolio – mostly in the economy segment, involving brands they’ve already deprioritized. The idea is to make the brewery much more efficient, able to improve overall supply, and on trend. With this move, … Continue reading "Molson Coors Lightens up: Cutting 100 (Mostly Economy) SKUs"