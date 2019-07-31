Dear Client: Shortly after Molson Coors reported Q2 earnings this morning (global depletions down 5.6%), they sent out another major announcement: That president and CEO Mark Hunter will retire, effective September 27, with current MillerCoors chief Gavin Hattersley to take his place, effective September 28. Asked about Gavin's replacement at the top MillerCoors spot, a … Continue reading "Gavin Hattersley Taking Top Molson Coors Role; Mark Hunter Retiring"