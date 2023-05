Dear Client: At the start of this month, we pointed out how Modelo Especial joined Bud Light as the top-selling beer in NielsenIQ’s convenience channel during the four-week frame ending April 22 [see BBD 05-04-2023]. Checking in less than a month later, we see that Modelo Especial is now not only firmly in the top … Continue reading "Modelo Especial is King of Latest NIQ Beer Dollars"