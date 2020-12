Dear Client: A-B has communicated it will not be able to ship all the Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer demanded in certain areas during its first week (early January) due to outsized demand from wholesalers, BBD has learned. "They dropped our forecast for the first week from 15,000 to 4,871 for the Organic Seltzer," one source … Continue reading "Mich Ultra Seltzer Shipments Spread Thin Due to Demand"