Dear Client: Glazer's Beer and Beverage has entered an agreement to purchase GLI, Inc., a 4 million case distributor in San Antonio, TX. GLI is unique in that it is one of the few remaining "all other" stand-alone beer distributors in the country (no Bud-Miller-Coors-Constellation, except for minor brands). Still, GLI's impressive portfolio would be … Continue reading "Last of the Mohicans: Glazer’s to Buy GLI Distributing"