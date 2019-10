Dear Client: RMC Distributing Company and KEG 1, LLC announced an agreement for KEG 1 to "purchase substantially all of the assets" of Colorado-based RMC Distributing Company. Terms were not disclosed, but the deal is expected to close in January. RMC is pegged at more than 4 million cases. It sells MillerCoors, Constellation, Mike's Hard … Continue reading "KEG 1 To Make Purchase in Colorado Springs"