Iconic Texas Grocer, H-E-B, to Roll Beer Garden at Flagship Austin Renovation

Dear Client:



Who says brick and mortar is dying? In a bid to keep their stores as an attractive destination, Texas’ most iconic grocer is getting into the beer garden game.



H-E-B, the twelfth largest private company on Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Largest Private Companies, is opening a beer garden and food hall when the company renovates a longstanding location on prime real estate in Austin, at 2400 South Congress Avenue. The revamped store is expected to open in 2022.



Which begs the question: How many more of the chains 400 stores across Texas and Mexico could see such additions? BBD sources say this is an experimental venture for the retailer, partially spurred by food halls’ growing popularity around the country.



There will be no private label H-E-B beer, we’re told; just taps for local brands.



It comes at a time where the on-premise struggles to keep pace with hybrid models like brewery taprooms, or this kind of grocerbar. YTD…



The chain’s director of public affairs for Austin/Central Texas, Leslie Sweet, told Eater Austin that the new store should serve as a “community gathering place” and that the location will have “indoor and outdoor seating” for people to eat and drink.



H-E-B’s Central Market, a direct competitor to Whole Foods, already has locations that sell pints of beer and glasses of wine on site. But this looks like it will take that concept to the next level. Apparently Leslie told Eater that this is the first time the retailer is adding an actual beer garden.



The renovation will result in a 50% larger store, to 100,000 square feet. It will include underground parking, installations by local artists and more. “The food hall will feature some of H-E-B’s current restaurants (like tacos and barbecue), and the company is looking into potentially adding local restaurants and chefs,” per story.



LATEST NIELSEN: CAN YOU NAME THE THREE BIG BREWERS GROWING VOLUME DOUBLE-DIGITS YTD?



Here’s a shocking little stat from the latest batch of Nielsen data: there are three brewers growing volume by double digits YTD, and none of them are named Constellation.



Who are they? Well, we have Mike’s, the leader by a country mile, up 45.7% YTD. Then Boston Beer, up 13.9% for the year, and Diageo Beer Co. ain’t far behind, up 12% YTD.



Constellation to their credit is right on the cusp of double-digit growth, up 9.8%, and continues to outpace all major brewers in category case share for the latest four weeks (to May 18), up 0.8 points.



Still, over the last several years it was almost a sure fire bet that if any big brewer was growing double-digits it was Constellation. Let’s see how long this lasts.



Elsewhere in Nielsen…



Overall beer volumes were pretty dang soft, down 1.9%, for the four weeks ended May 18. That’s running behind a YTD trend that’s already in the red, down 0.2%.



The soft trends likely have something to do with the fact that only three segments posted positive growth over the four weeks: FMBs, super premiums, and imports.



SELTZERS ACCOUNT FOR 4 OF THE TOP 10 GROWTH BRANDS. FMBs was the only segment growing double digits over the frame… seltzer’s doing, no doubt. Seltzers claimed nearly half of Nielsen’s Top Ten Growth Brands, and three of the four belonged to Mike’s White Claw franchise — Variety Pack, Black Cherry, and Mango – all of which are growing above 200% for the four weeks and YTD. The other seltzer making the cut was Truly’s Variety Pack, up 199% for the four weeks and above 200% YTD.



MICH ULTRA CLAIMS THREE. The super premium segment fell a couple digits short of double-digit growth over the four weeks, up 8.1%. But the workhorse here, Mich Ultra, still had an impressive showing during the frame, shocking we know. The Mich Ultra franchise had three of its brands crack Nielsen’s Top Ten – Mich Ultra Light (up 14.6%), Mich Ultra Pure Gold (up 120.5%), and Mich Ultra Lime Cactus (up 43%).



IMPORT STANDOUTS. Imports mustered 3.5% growth for the frame, mainly thanks to a couple Constellation brands, surprise-surprise. Two of Constellation’s brands made the cut in Nielsen’s Top 10 Growth Brands: Modelo Especial, up 17.3%, and Corona Familiar, up 12.5%. Constellation’s Pacifico turned in a double-digit showing as well, up 12%. Then MillerCoors’ Peroni put up an impressive performance as well, up 51.4% for the four weeks, well above its YTD trend of 39.5%.



USUAL SUSPECTS BRINGING DOWN CRAFT AND PREMIUMS. Craft, meanwhile, was down 2.4% over the four weeks, which is partially attributed to double-digit drags from Leinenkugel’s (-24.3%), Shock Top (-23.6%) and Sam Adams (-18.3%).



Premium regulars were down 6.7% over the four weeks, thanks mainly to the Budweiser franchise falling 8.2% during the frame.



Premium lights dropped 7.5% in volume, as Bud Light approached near double-digit declines, down 9.7%, and Coors Light posted mid-single digit drops, down 6.3%. While Miller Lite declined by 1.9% over the period.

Until tomorrow,



Harry, Jenn, and Jordan



“Live forever or die in the attempt.”

– Joseph Heller

———- Sell Day Calendar ———-

Today’s Sell Day: 22

Sell days this month: 23

Sell days this month last year: 23

This month ends on a: Fri.

This month last year ended on a: Thurs.

YTD sell days Over/Under: 0

