Dear Client: Heineken USA is finally dipping its toe in the fizzy water. The brewer, which teased a Mexican-inspired seltzer called Canijilla at its distributor conference last fall, is now testing the new line this month in two heavily Hispanic populated U.S. markets: McAllen, Texas (with Glazer’s Beer and Beverage) and San Bernardino, California (Gate … Continue reading "HUSA’s Hard Seltzer is Here"