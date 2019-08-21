How Amazon Skirts Spirit of Liquor Laws in California
Dear Client: You may have seen the stories from Wine-Searcher about the supposedly non-existent Amazon liquor store in LA, which would be in violation of California law that requires a retail outpost for Amazon's liquor delivery operations. If you haven't, here's the deal: Wine-Searcher went searching for an Amazon Liquor store in Los Angeles last … Continue reading "How Amazon Skirts Spirit of Liquor Laws in California"
You are unauthorized to view this page.