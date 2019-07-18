Dear Client: Yesterday, the New York State Liquor Authority (NYSLA) accepted a $1.25 million offer in compromise from Heineken USA for "charges of providing illegal gifts and services to retailers." NOT AGAIN. This is the second offer in compromise HUSA has submitted this year. Recall the supplier offered up a $2.5 million OIC to the … Continue reading "Heineken USA in Trouble Again over BrewLock Draft System"