Dear Client: "He hates these cans!" Steve Martin famously shouted in The Jerk. Well, Heineken USA, historically a bottle-driven company, doesn't hate cans anymore. In fact, 2020 will be the year they drive a big push behind their can business, in which they under-index compared to the industry in general and their closest peer Constellation … Continue reading "Heineken USA Betting on Simplicity, Innovation and Cans"