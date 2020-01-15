Dear Client: Some takeaways from some heavy-hitting wholesalers on stage at the Beer Summit: Some beer wholesalers are looking at doubling their hard seltzer business. CDL drivers constitute some of their biggest headwinds. Yes, distributor alignment matters. You gotta play ball with Amazon. And it’s worth taking on wine and spirits. For more detail, read … Continue reading "Giant Distribs Sound Off on Alignment, Amazon, Seltzer and More"