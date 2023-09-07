Dear Client: For the better part of 2023 now, Molson Coors chief Gavin Hattersley has been asked to address four main topics in any chat he has held. We group those topics for alliteration’s sake as: stickiness, shelf space, spend and supply. And at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference yesterday – where Gavin and … Continue reading "Gavin Addresses Stickiness, Shelf Space, Spend and Supply"