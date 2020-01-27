Dear Client: Last year we reported on the growth of colorful FMB, BeatBox "party punch," which has accelerated the last year after switching from a wine and spirits network to a beer wholesaler network. You may recall that they recently changed their name to Future Proof. The company says that has everything to do with … Continue reading "Future Proof: With BeatBox Exceeding Targets, Brizzy and Corkless Hit Chains"